Dog Backpacks Are A Thing! Just Ask Sydney Sweeney’s Pup

Chic leather collars, printed bandanas, harnesses in every color of the rainbow — we're living in a golden age of fashion accessories for our four-legged friends. However, leave it to Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney to school us on one oft-overlooked item for only the chicest pups: A dog backpack — and no, we're not talking about ones that humans wear to tote their pets around. We're talking pint-sized knapsacks that dogs can wear to carry treats, poop bags, and other doggo essentials.
"Tank always has a backpack," Sweeney says of her rescue pooch in an episode of Refinery29's Spill It. "She has a backpack in my car, she has her travel backpack, and then she has her hiking backpack." In the video, Tank models her favorite plaid bag — a now-discontinued style from Petco that you can sneakily still score on eBay — but that doesn't mean you can't score a similar bag for your own fur baby. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best styles on the internet below sourced from Petco, Amazon, Target, and more.
Best Dog Backpacks
In addition to being just plain paw-dorable, doggie backpacks are a great way to keep essential items easily accessible for Fido mid-walk or hike. From stylish mini bags for pint-sized pups to more utilitarian packs for larger breeds, there's no shortage of practical, durable backpacks for the pet on the go.
Dog Backpack Essentials
Sweeney's pit bull mix, Tank is never without her daily essentials, which include poop bags, treats, tennis balls, and her favorite squeaky squirrel toy. Shop similar picks below straight from our favorite dog brands.
