We definitely aren't the first to wonder why the internet is such a strange, strange place. At once a glorious repository for Michelle Obama's enviable style hacks and the seething battleground of celebrity feuds, our infinite online world is a circus of ideas where one must, unfortunately, proceed with extreme caution. But in its most toxic (and ubiquitous) regions, cyberspace is also a virulent hub for body-shaming trolls — the faceless commenters who'll snag any chance to disparage women of every possible shape, size, and color.
Instead of surrendering to this endless fleet of virtual haters, we're asking you to join us in taking back the beach this summer by answering with self-love. Let's burn down the idea that a "bikini body" isn't for literally everyone and that confidence can only spring from conformity. Check out the video above to laugh, or maybe cry, your way through a tour of the internet's absurd, long-outdated beauty standards. See you on the sand — we're bringing the beer.
Advertisement