These Are The BEST Sweet Potato Recipes On Pinterest

If you're over the pumpkin spice craze (or if you were never a fan to start), maybe it's time to give sweet potatoes a chance. Because let's not forget, before PS mania took over, these orange potatoes were the OG seasonal fall food. They graced our Turkey Day tables topped in oven-roasted marshmallows and popped up as a sweet addition in many an autumn stew or curry.
So if you're looking to indulge in a more earthy fall flavor this season, check out some classic recipes from Pinterest below.
1. Sweet Potato Fries with Toasted Marshmallow Dip
Who needs ketchup when you have marshmallow dip?

2. Sweet Potato Toast: 3 Ways
Sweet potato toast is the new avocado toast, ya' heard?

3. Sweet Potato Waffles
Whip up these waffles with just three easy ingredients.

4. Savory & Sweet Potato Hummus
Smear this sweet potato hummus on your next turkey sandwich.

5. Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Forget pumpkin cheesecakes, sweet potato with marshmallows on top cheesecake is where it's at.

6. Sweet Potato Curry
Serve up this sweet potato curry with some toasty naan.

7. Sweet Potato Pancakes with Peanut Butter Maple Syrup
Peanut butter maple syrup, need we say more?

8. Sweet Potato Ice Cream
Making a marshmallow fluff sundae with this stuff.

9. Sweet Potato Butter
We will be topping muffins with this spread all of fall.

10. Creamy Sweet Potato Coconut Soup
Creamy coconut mixed with pureed sweet potatoes equals autumn bliss.
