Inside An NYC-Based Mural Artist’s Eclectic Brooklyn Apartment

As we walk through Antalek's sun-soaked one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment (for which she pays $1800 a month in rent), one thing is immediately clear: Color, personality, and warmth radiate from nearly every square inch of her space. From a bold mural in the living and dining space to a cozy rug (a rare find sourced during a trip to Morocco), Antalek has truly made her apartment her own — an impressive feat, considering this longtime renter spent nearly a decade in NYC without so much as hanging up a framed photo.