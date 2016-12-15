6 Sweater Trends That Make Winter Dressing Way Less Boring

If your sweater pile looks more like a sad blob of fuzzy, pilled, and mostly gray-and-black knits than an inspiring mix of things you actually look forward to wearing, you're not alone. Your collection probably checks a few expected boxes: You've got the slightly itchy cable knits that someone gifted you years ago, a few go-to cashmeres for the days it's too cold to deal, and a handful of bolder selections you've probably only worn once. But there are a few fresh sweater trends that will actually make you excited to reach for a cozy knit in the morning.
To throw some newness into your repertoire, we've rounded up six standout trends that'll take your arsenal to the next level. Click on to embrace sweater weather to the fullest.
