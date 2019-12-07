How These 3 Designers Are Trying To End Fast Fashion

After spending time at factories, the more he learned (by asking questions) about the chemicals, the dyes, the materials — or in his words, “the dirty side” of denim manufacturing — the more he wanted to create designs that were not only better in look and feel but also better for the environment. So when Reformation offered him a position, he jumped at the chance to learn more about sustainability, to figure out ways to produce a recyclable toxic-free product crafted from recycled materials. The only problem? He still felt like he was in the dark. Coupled with his immense dismay, bordering on incredulity, at the prevalence of greenwashing (brands that claim sustainability but actually aren’t by using non-recyclable materials like polyester or acrylic and dyeing their “organic cotton” fibers with toxic, carcinogenic chemicals), he felt as though he had no choice but to launch a brand to prove sustainability can be achieved as transparently as possible.