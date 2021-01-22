Just because we don't know how to pronounce Sur La Table doesn't mean we can't shop the major sale that just demurely dropped on its site. For a limited time only, the well-known seller of premium kitchenware is offering an extra 20% off select items with the promo code TART (*we've marked the goods that apply ahead) plus up-to-50% off on select bestselling cookware brands, kitchen tools, and more. Oh, and all orders of $75 and up ship for free!
If your New Year's resolutions include cooking more, mastering a new culinary skill, or giving your kitchen a glow-up, then the excellent deals ahead will help you get it done within budget. Click through to snag a really good markdown on a shiny new All-Clad skillet, a classic ceramic kettle from Le Creuset, that Cuisinart food processor your mom is always talking about, or (if you're looking to spend a little less) a currently-trending garlic grater for just $12.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.