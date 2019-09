Two-Piece Outfit Formulas You Won't Melt In This Summer

To start, we created a few surefire outfit recipes with Caribbean conditions in mind — because if you can survive the sauna-like weather there, you can handle it anywhere. Using the most breathable picks from the Thalia Sodi collection, created for Macy's, each look relies on just two key pieces (so there's no risk of overheating). From an office-appropriate cutout blouse and pencil skirt pairing to a totally nostalgic '90s cami and denim duo that'll serve you late into the night, the four mashups ahead promise to keep you lookin' summertime fine no matter the occasion. Mix these easy-to-follow formulas with the one hot-weather blessing — a permanent dewy glow — and your heat-wave look is locked and loaded.