Banish Your Closet Fatigue This Summer With Just 4 Pieces (Seriously)

Do you or a loved one suffer from closet overchoice, or having a rough time making decisions because you've got too many options? Symptoms may include irritation, confusion as you stare at your bulging wardrobe, and being so chronically late that your friends have begun giving you separate meet-up times.
While the Silicon Valley solution to this is wearing the same black hoodie and dad sneakers daily, who wants to take it to such an extreme? That's why we're proposing a lite version, otherwise known as capsule dressing. Step 1: Zero in on a handful of pieces you absolutely love. Step 2: Rotate, finesse, and style until the wheels fall off. To give you an example, we've partnered with Macy's to present content creator Anitra Pearson’s capsule, made up of just four excellent pieces. Because when it comes down to it, that's really all you need for an overchoice-proof summer.