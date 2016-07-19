These Hairstyles Will Give You Major Summer-Camp Nostalgia

This summer, we're feeling nostalgic for the staples of our youth — lip gloss, Pokémon, and #TBT hair like pigtail braids, butterfly clips, and bandanas. And it seems we're not the only ones. Our favorite childhood hairstyles have all made appearances on the runways at recent Fashion Weeks, because designers — they're camp kids just like us!
Since we're in the hottest days of the season, we figured there's no better time to take a trip down memory lane: back to the bunks, lakes, and updos that defined our summers at sleepaway camp. Ahead, we rounded up a few styles that will bring you back to the days when your biggest decision was hot dogs or hamburgers. You may have lost your Camp Meadowbrook T-shirt, but you can toss on these looks anytime you want.
