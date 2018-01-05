"As soon as I got here, though, everything fell through and I had to really quickly figure it out. The one thing everyone told me about moving to LA is that if bad things start happening and you let it get to you, you’ll just end up back where you started. I’ve had friends who tried to move out, but as soon as they lose their job or apartment, they just end up back home. I didn’t want the city to chew me up and spit me out."