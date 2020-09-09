1:30 p.m. — We don't leave for Labor Day until 3:30, so I spend the little time I have tying up loose ends with my internship. I feel guilty for being absent the entire weekend as we have a big deliverable due to a client next week. My boss assures me that I should enjoy myself, though, which makes me feel slightly better. Afterward, I hurriedly throw my bag together for the weekend. I'm spending the next few days with my E.'s family about a two-hour drive away from campus. I'm so excited to get away from the campus bubble and get some home-cooked food. My campus hit over 1,000 COVID cases and it's been a bit daunting to live near campus. And, as an out-of-state student, I only see my parents on major holidays, so it's nice to get a family vibe for a little bit. I know we'll be swimming, hiking, and more, so I make sure to pack mainly athletic clothes.