My whole dream is being able to pay it forward. Beyond my immediate family, a big group of my friends are marginalized women, and we want to find ways to support each other in business ventures that we want to launch. We’ll do that through micro financing, which is essentially funding a project through a community, so everyone has a stake and wants it to succeed. When the first venture becomes profitable, we’ll then invest those funds into the next project. The first idea we have, which we’re still developing, is creating an event space and networking opportunities for queer women, because there’s not enough of that in New York City. We want to connect marginalized people who may not come from a background where you can just borrow money to start your own projects. We can all support each other in getting our ideas accomplished.