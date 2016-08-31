I Woke Up Totally Paralyzed At 23

While writing fundraising letters, I even found a new talent and a new voice — a written voice. Stories about my experience, fears about my future, and lessons I've learned along the way seemed to spew automatically from my freed soul onto the page in a unique mix of vulnerability, grit, and humor. After being silenced by my stroke for so long, writing became my catharsis — my way of connecting with the world. Little did I know, so many people would connect with my writing. I received an email from an old acquaintance who had been contemplating suicide instead of coming out as gay to his conservative parents. He told me he had found strength in my blog, and he thanked me, on behalf of his family and his future partner, for helping him through a terrible time. In that fleeting moment, this entire hellish nightmare felt worth it. And I realized my writing was something more than just for me.



Through the foundation and my writing, I managed to find my purpose and self-worth. They had been there all along; I just had to reclaim them amidst a new dream. Now, I dream of helping thousands of survivors heal. I dream of writing something beautiful. I dream of my charity galas and book-launch parties. Most of all, I dream of helping the world breathe a little easier. This isn't the life I had imagined, not at all, but it is still a life — a good life. I guess the pen and the heart are mightier than the scalpel.



