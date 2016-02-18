The Medical Risk EVERY 20-Something Should Know About

When 24-year-old Alleigh Marré came down with an excruciating headache one morning at work in August 2012, she didn’t think much of it. Marré was under a lot of stress as the press secretary for Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown’s re-election campaign. “I thought, okay, I’m spending 16 to 18 hours in the office every day, it’s summer, it’s hot — this is a migraine,” she recalls. Marré tried to text her boss, who was out, to ask for the rest of the morning off, but her texts made no sense; she tried calling him, but she could hardly speak.



Upset, Marré went home to her Boston apartment, called her primary care doctor, who confirmed it was probably a migraine, and took a nap. When she awoke a few hours later, her headache was worse — “I can’t even put into words how bad it hurt,” she says — so she took herself to the hospital. Doctors there promptly put her into a CAT scan, a machine that allowed them to peer inside her skull. The next thing she knew, she was told she had suffered two strokes.



Marré’s terrifying experience is more common than it used to be: From 1995 to 2008, the number of women aged 15 to 34 who were hospitalized for stroke rose by 23%, according to a study published by researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. (Meanwhile, stroke rates fell by 29% in women over 45.) Although some of this increase may be due to better stroke awareness and detection — more people with stroke symptoms are given MRI or CAT scans for proper diagnosis — “there is no question that there have been more strokes happening among the young," says Brett Kissela, MD, a neurologist at the University of Cincinnati.



Worse, one in every five women between the ages of 18 and 50 who suffers a stroke dies from it, in part because doctors don’t always think of strokes when they see young women — they think of strokes as conditions that primarily affect older people, particularly those who are overweight or have heart disease. Because of this, doctors sometimes mistake stroke symptoms like slurred speech and walking difficulties for alcohol or drug intoxication in young people. Ultimately, nearly twice as many women die from strokes every year than from breast cancer. As one study published in the journal The Lancet Neurology put it, “stroke has a greater effect on women than men because women have more events and are less likely to recover.”



A stroke cuts off vital blood flow to the brain, which is why it can be so debilitating. “Your brain needs blood all the time, and if it doesn’t get it, it stops functioning within minutes,” says John Cole, MD, a neurologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.



The most common type of stroke — in both young women and the general population — is an ischemic stroke, caused by a clot or severe narrowing in a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain. These types of strokes can be treated with a clot-busting drug called tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) that restores proper blood flow, reducing the risk of complications. Because they’re so easy to treat, ischemic strokes are less dangerous than rarer hemorrhagic strokes, which occur when blood vessels rupture and leak blood into the brain (treating these can involve surgery or transfusions). But there’s a big caveat with the clot-busting drug: It only works if it is administered within three hours of stroke onset, and the sooner it is given, the better. Marré was lucky — although she didn’t get the drug in time, the only complication she suffered was a temporary loss of peripheral vision. (About one-quarter of stroke survivors are left with minor disabilities, while 40% suffer moderate to severe complications.)

