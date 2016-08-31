"We would really love to have you by our side at graduation. Will you come?" my friend and former classmate asked as she gripped my lifeless hand. I paused, feeling an uncomfortable lump forming in my throat, and hot tears welling up in my eyes. I looked around to the familiar faces of my other classmates who were quietly sitting with us on my porch, eager for my response. I saw so much pride in their eyes — pride in all they had accomplished, pride in who they were about to become. And I saw a tinge of guilt — guilt in knowing they must leave me behind.



I burst into tears, right then and there, wishing I could just disappear, or simply fade away. A better person would have been able to put her insecurities aside and support her friends, who had always supported her. But in a moment of pure selfishness and vulnerability, I shook my head, tears spilling into my lap. They were my friends whom I loved, but in that moment, they represented the beautiful life I could have had — the beautiful life I should have had.



One evening, when I was 23, during my second year of medical school at Duke University, I woke up in a hospital bed, unable to move a single muscle in my body, unable to utter a single sound or inhale a single breath. I had suffered a massive, life-shattering stroke that left me completely paralysed from head to toe. I had a condition called “locked-in syndrome,” which left me trapped inside my own unscathed mind, silently watching life pass me by. In one fell swoop, my stroke had stolen my whole world: my future and my value. I was left powerless and hopeless, even though my life had been so powerful and my future so hopeful only seconds earlier.