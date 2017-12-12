See This Travel Staple Get A Sophisticated Upgrade

If there's one fashion-girl staple you can count on us to stock in large supply, it's the ubiquitous striped top. Not only does it go with just about anything, but the subtle print lends some interest to the most casual ensembles — making it ideal for easy traveling, weekend errands, and so much more. Because the essential carries such a laid-back reputation, we decided to take on the challenge of flipping it for a more sophisticated occasion. With resort wares from Nordstrom in hand, we pieced together two chic outfits that can take you from an en-route travel situation to an alfresco dinner at your final destination. Watch the results above to inspire your own striped-shirt revival.
Shop This
Advertisement