Score 20% Off Strip Makeup With Our R29-Exclusive Promo Code

The Whipped Coconut Makeup Remover took off my foundation and eye makeup with ease and left my skin feeling pleasantly moisturized but not greasy. For those of you who have been traumatized by the scent of whatever thick sunscreen your parents slathered on you before trips to the beach, fear not: the scent is more like someone passing by someone drinking out of a coconut than a Miss Hawaiian Tropic contest. That said, I’d kind of prefer my face not to smell like coconuts at all, but YMMV.