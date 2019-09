5 Crucial Strength-Training Exercises To Work Into Your Routine

As part of 29Rooms — Refinery29’s funhouse of style, culture, and technology — we teamed up with L.A.-based trainer Natalie Yco , creator of award-winning program Best Butt Ever, to teach a workout class inspired by the adidas UltraBOOST X All Terrain , your new go-to running shoe that's perfect for every season. Ahead, we’re breaking down Yco’s five best strength-training moves from the class, to help change up your workout routine and get you motivated.