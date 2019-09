I confess: When it comes to invitations, I’m not good at saying “no.” A friend asking me to see a show, a colleague suggesting post-work drinks, a grad-school classmate proposing a night on the town — I agree to it all. It's reached the point where I suspect I've developed a problem with setting boundaries with my schedule. Honestly, I blame this on improv training, which teaches you to always run with your scene partner’s suggestion, no matter how outlandish. (This is also known as the “Yes, and” principle.) Improv isn’t just a theater technique — it’s group therapy. So I’ve always taken the “Yes, and” approach when jumping on life’s opportunities. If a friend asks me to go to dinner, I counter with, “Yes, and let’s get drinks first.” It’s great for the social life but not so great for the sleep cycle — or adhering to any type of cleaning schedule. Still, I have to admit: There's something to be said about staying home. Even one day of nesting makes me feel less rushed, more focused, and just plain happier. Inspired by the 30-day challenges everyone seems to do at the start of the new year, I decided it was time for my own (albeit shorter and slightly delayed) version: seven days of staying in. Besides, I had a screener of HBO's new show Big Little Lies , which is on Sundays at 9 p.m., and my week-long hiatus gave me the perfect opportunity to stay in and watch it with my book-club friends. Ahead, see how it all went down when I stayed in for an entire week.