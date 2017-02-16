Saturday

When I cleaned my apartment Monday, I unearthed mounds of family albums under my bed and decided it was time to find a permanent space for them. I lassoed my fiancé into looking at each and every photo with me until he (a.) had an accurate sense of my family history, (b.) knew exactly how adorable I was as a child, and (c.) fully appreciated the wonders of digital photo storage. This also gave us the perfect chance to select pictures for our wedding's photo display. In: a shot of 5-year-old me driving a toy car while wearing a string of pearls. Out: the goth years. Sunday

After reading Liane Moriarty's Big Little Lies with my book club, I was very excited to learn HBO was turning it into a show. And because I was able to get a screener of it, I invited everyone over for a previewing party and to gorge on all the tacos, guac, and margaritas they could handle. We feasted, we reminisced, and we did a deep dive into the evolution of Reese Witherspoon's career. Between all the food, the show's seaside visuals, complex female leads, and a heaping dose of intrigue, I was left with one thought: Can I do this again next week?