What do you hope this does for your brand, but also for your LGBTQ customers everywhere?

"From the moment Jacq and I created STATE, we were bent on making sure the brand was more than just another one-for-one company. We didn't want to just give stuff away to local kids in need — we wanted to go beyond that, and we have with our innovative bag drop events. But as we grew, and our audience and voice got louder, we felt it was a responsibility to use that platform to shed light on things that hit home for us personally, and to so many across the world. "One goal for these #WhatDoWeTellTheKids projects is for STATE to be seen as a refuge for those feeling unheard, marginalized, or discriminated against; to be what we always promised to be, a company that is about way more than the bottom line. "My hope for this particular project is for the countless kids out there who are struggling to find and express their true identity, figuring out how to navigate their personal journey, and are caught on the receiving end of these hurtful words. And to look to the people featured in this initiative as inspiration of those who have been there and pushed through. I heard over and over again how isolating it feels to be bullied, especially while you're trying to find your way, so if these testimonials help ease that isolation for so many struggling youth out there, it really will feel like we've made a difference. And, if this project gets a couple dozen people to stop using the words 'fag,' 'that's gay' 'no homo,' and others...it's done its job and is a step in the right direction. I just can't stand hearing them anymore."