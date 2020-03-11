My Mom Liked My Ex’s New Girlfriend’s Instagram — & Other Stories Of Exes On Social Media

Who among us hasn't checked in on an ex's Twitter or perhaps even done a little reconnaissance on said ex's new partner's IG grid? Or accidentally thrown a like on an ex's sibling's engagement announcement post? Mistakenly friend requested a new partner's ex-girlfriend's mom? Anyone?
According to a recent NortonLifeLock poll, 46% of Americans surveyed admit to engaging in some form of online stalking of an ex or current partner — with 9% admitting to having created a fake profile to check on their social media. (Somehow, I know a lot of people who fall into this 9% camp.) TL;DR, it's hard not to fall prey to the creeping potential at our fingertips. And without social media, how would you be able to check in on your middle school crushes' political leanings or your freshman dorm hookup who just had a baby?
Since almost half of us are admitting to doing it, we asked for your juiciest stories of the cyber-stalking-exes variety, and you delivered. From Instagram creeping gone wrong to regular LinkedIn check-ins, ahead are seven real-life tales of what happens when you social media stalk your ex. Spoiler: At least one person logged into their ex's Facebook and sabotaged his new relationship by impersonating his sister over Messenger. The savagery!