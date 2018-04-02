Stacy London's Dreamy Home Still Has A Junk Drawer

Do you have advice for someone who wants to make a major change to their space?

"I would say, think very, very hard before embarking on any actual renovation. There are lots of things that are decorative (and much less costly) that can make a huge difference, including just moving your furniture around for a fresh arrangement. If you DO decide to renovate, I highly recommend working with an architect to help realize your vision and a contractor who has been recommended by a few people you respect. Not for nothing, but sometimes, contractors can be sloppy — their workmanship cheap at best and downright criminal at worst. So, do your homework. Also, go in knowing the amount of time it will take to actually do the work; what it will cost will ultimately be longer and higher than you will be quoted at the beginning of any big renovation."