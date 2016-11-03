What’s the first thing you do after you book a vacation (besides yell, “Woohoo!” and schedule a full-body wax)? Panic about having nothing to wear.
We’re one step ahead of you: We’re teaming up with Shoptiques, The Zoe Report, and food52 to give away a luxury vacation to St. Barth plus a shopping spree. Win $1,000 for flights and a three-night stay for two at Le Guanahani, an 18-acre tropical paradise that’s got three restaurants, two pools, a spa, and tennis courts right on the property. And if that's not enough to fill your itinerary, the resort also offers fun excursions like diving and kite surfing. Oh, and you’ll have an outfit for every occasion, thanks to the $1,000 you’ll have to spend at Shoptiques. That means new swimwear, sandals, sunglasses, beach totes, dresses…you’re gonna need a bigger suitcase.
Start working on your faux tan and enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 11/14/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
