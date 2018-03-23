With spring comes a few of our favorite things: the first cherry-blossom sighting, sitting outside on our lunch hour, and most importantly, the return of dresses. After months of sweater-and-jeans combos, donning a frock is one of the more exciting aspects of the wardrobe switch-up. And while nothing beats throwing on a breathable maxi, slipping into sneaks, and calling it a day, this go-around, we're mixing things up with the season's most essential silhouette.