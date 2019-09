Translation? We're taking our favorite dresses from Macy's INC and extending their wearability by styling them three super-creative ways. First up, we'll show you how to pull off wearing two dresses at once (just trust us on that one) with a daring striped getup. Then see a striking monochrome outfit featuring our spring color crush, red. And finally, find out how to remix your LBD for more modest environments, like the office. With the easy-to-follow tips below, you too can turn your one-hit wonder into the most versatile star of your spring lineup.