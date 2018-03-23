With spring comes a few of our favorite things: the first cherry-blossom sighting, sitting outside on our lunch hour, and most importantly, the return of dresses. After months of sweater-and-jeans combos, donning a frock is one of the more exciting aspects of the wardrobe switch-up. And while nothing beats throwing on a breathable maxi, slipping into sneaks, and calling it a day, this go-around, we're mixing things up with the season's most essential silhouette.
Translation? We're taking our favorite dresses from Macy's INC and extending their wearability by styling them three super-creative ways. First up, we'll show you how to pull off wearing two dresses at once (just trust us on that one) with a daring striped getup. Then see a striking monochrome outfit featuring our spring color crush, red. And finally, find out how to remix your LBD for more modest environments, like the office. With the easy-to-follow tips below, you too can turn your one-hit wonder into the most versatile star of your spring lineup.
All Tied Up
Make a striped ensemble more interesting by doubling up on a key piece. Start with the longest dress first, then layer a shorter version on top for extra volume. Belt the look with a rolled-up shirt in the same print to cinch the waist.
Shop This Look
Stripes are as timeless as could be — and this look is all about embracing the classic pattern in a modern way. To copy these styling moves, stock up on the same dress in a number of sizes and pile them on for a faux-ruffle effect. The result is intentionally matchy-matchy and perfect for office meetings and daytime weekend hangs alike.
Max Monochrome
Go all the way with head-to-toe red. Balance girly florals with a sporty turtleneck. Break up the monotony with a metallic flat.
Shop This Look
For a head-turning outfit that's got spring date night written all over it, look no further than this fearless red combo. Use flowy trousers and a side-striped turtleneck as a low-key base, then slide a flower-print frock on top. It's this sort of boho-meets-athleisure mix that has us insanely excited to dress for the season ahead.
LBD Redux
Give an off-the-shoulder dress a fresh vibe by styling a striped blouse underneath. Accessorize with blingy earrings and a chain belt to give it a sophisticated spin. Finish with chic footwear like white slingbacks.
Shop This Look
Want to wear your sexy black dress to the office? Pair it with a button-up blouse to keep from showing too much skin, plus a mock-neck base layer for the days the AC is turned up way too high. Then add a chain belt to create a contrasting silhouette, and let the bell sleeves shine.
