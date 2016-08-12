Story from Food & Drinks

These Are The Best Drinkable Soups On Pinterest

Elizabeth Buxton
Drinking soup is in. And we're not talking about your average cup o' noodles: these are freshly made drinkable soups that you can take on the go.

Served hot or chilled (for optimal sipping), these savory drinks are perfect for a quick, healthy, and portable meal. If you're looking to give the new trend a try, we've rounded up the top pinned drinkable soup recipes on Pinterest, below. So, get blending and say goodbye to spoons.
1. Carrot Autumn Squash Soup
Yes, we would love to take a sip of fall.

2. Green Soup
These fresh and delicious flavors are perfect for any meal.

3. Gazpacho
Gazpacho is the OG soup drink.

4. Carrot Ginger Pineapple Soup
Ginger and pineapple give this carrot soup a zesty boost.

5. Roasted Garlic & Asparagus Soup
Try this soup hot or chilled for some afternoon refreshment.

6. Broccoli Soup
Don't let the name fool you, this soup has creamy avocados and coconut milk in the mix.

7. Turmeric Tomato Soup
The superfood spice is at it again, giving tomato soup a new name.

8. Curry Cauliflower Soup
Try spicing up your soup game with a little curried cauliflower action.

9. Roasted Tomato Basil Soup With Chickpeas
Take tomato soup up a notch by adding chickpeas.

10. Vegan Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut squash soup is spiced up with a dash of red pepper flakes and rosemary sprigs.
