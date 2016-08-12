Drinking soup is in. And we're not talking about your average cup o' noodles: these are freshly made drinkable soups that you can take on the go.
Served hot or chilled (for optimal sipping), these savory drinks are perfect for a quick, healthy, and portable meal. If you're looking to give the new trend a try, we've rounded up the top pinned drinkable soup recipes on Pinterest, below. So, get blending and say goodbye to spoons.
Don't let the name fool you, this soup has creamy avocados and coconut milk in the mix.
7. Turmeric Tomato Soup
Try spicing up your soup game with a little curried cauliflower action.
9. Roasted Tomato Basil Soup With Chickpeas
Butternut squash soup is spiced up with a dash of red pepper flakes and rosemary sprigs.
