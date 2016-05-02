Sophie Tweed-Simmons Wants You To Love Yourself

When we polled our readers earlier this year, 56% were at least "mostly happy" with their bodies. That number is way too low.
This is where Sophie Tweed-Simmons comes in. The singer and model (and daughter of rock legend Gene Simmons) is used to having her body scrutinized by others; when she was a teen, tabloids would refer to her as "Gene Simmons' plus-size daughter." But after trying to embody impossible beauty standards, Tweed-Simmons decided to embrace her body rather than internalize the judgements.
"I grew up a chubby kid and into a curvy girl," she told Yahoo Style. "I was okay with it, but the world wasn’t. I have cellulite, stretch marks, and freckles, and that’s fine with me."
Now, Tweed-Simmons wants to help other women see themselves in a positive light. In our new series Body Image School, she aims to help women overcome some of the biggest obstacles to body confidence by offering quick tips and mantras to add to our daily routines. The end goal? To get more women to be even more than "mostly happy" with their bodies.
Watch the first episode, in which Tweed-Simmons recreates a fashion shoot, above. And don't forget to catch the rest of the episodes on YouTube.
This is where Sophie Tweed-Simmons comes in. The singer and model (and daughter of rock legend Gene Simmons) is used to having her body scrutinized by others; when she was a teen, tabloids would refer to her as "Gene Simmons' plus-size daughter." But after trying to embody impossible beauty standards, Tweed-Simmons decided to embrace her body rather than internalize the judgements.
"I grew up a chubby kid and into a curvy girl," she told Yahoo Style. "I was okay with it, but the world wasn’t. I have cellulite, stretch marks, and freckles, and that’s fine with me."
Now, Tweed-Simmons wants to help other women see themselves in a positive light. In our new series Body Image School, she aims to help women overcome some of the biggest obstacles to body confidence by offering quick tips and mantras to add to our daily routines. The end goal? To get more women to be even more than "mostly happy" with their bodies.
Watch the first episode, in which Tweed-Simmons recreates a fashion shoot, above. And don't forget to catch the rest of the episodes on YouTube.
Advertisement