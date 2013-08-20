Who says your fall footwear can't be as fun as your summertime kicks? Soludos, the footwear brand that traditionally sticks to summer steppers, just unveiled its first fall collection — and boy, are we smitten.
Imagine if desert boots and Keds had a glorious shoe baby — this would be the result. The fall collection offers low-cut and high-top options in an array of colorful prints and patterns. Some of our favorites include a swirling flower print in deep blue, available in both the Derby and Chukka styles, and a black suede high-top with a neon jungle pattern. Not only are these rubber-soled shoes perfect for the summer-to-fall transition months, but there isn't a single pair that rings up above $100. So, click ahead to see the shoe collection we can't wait to slip our toes into.