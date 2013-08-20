Story from Designers

Found It! Your Perfect Fall Transition Shoe

Alison Ives
Who says your fall footwear can't be as fun as your summertime kicks? Soludos, the footwear brand that traditionally sticks to summer steppers, just unveiled its first fall collection — and boy, are we smitten.
Imagine if desert boots and Keds had a glorious shoe baby — this would be the result. The fall collection offers low-cut and high-top options in an array of colorful prints and patterns. Some of our favorites include a swirling flower print in deep blue, available in both the Derby and Chukka styles, and a black suede high-top with a neon jungle pattern. Not only are these rubber-soled shoes perfect for the summer-to-fall transition months, but there isn't a single pair that rings up above $100. So, click ahead to see the shoe collection we can't wait to slip our toes into.

