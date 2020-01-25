5:30 a.m. — Our 10-week old chocolate lab puppy wakes us up via whining. She has to go potty. Thank goodness she tells us when she has to go rather than waking up to a puddle soaking through our bamboo sheets. By 6:30, the pup is whining AGAIN. She knows I get up around now and is too excited to contain herself. I drag myself out of bed and warm up some cherry Pop-Tarts and pour a glass of milk (which is NOT almond or soy, the horror) while both our dogs are outside. I decide on an outfit for work and attempt to iron it while the pup is literally biting my toes and ankles. I'm wearing wide-leg green pants and a white blouse with brown leather sandals. I wash my face, apply tinted moisturizer, concealer, cream blush and bronzer, and finish with translucent finishing powder (an ode to my oily skin). I quickly feed my free-range, litter-trained bunny rabbits. My husband, D., is up handling the rest of doggy responsibility as I get out of the house.