12:30 p.m. — We decide to skip lunch today. We are making sub sandwiches for dinner tonight and want to make them early so we can snack. Today has consisted of some TV and video games. We talk about taking a walk but decide its a bit too cold. M. knows I am going crazy at home so we decide to take a long drive around. There are some really beautiful areas around where we live. It is nice to be out. We chat about what to do when this all ends and about our wedding. We are waiting to cancel for a while just in case we can still have it in October. We discuss relocating some more too. We eventually want out of IL but aren't sure where to go yet.