Becoming a full-fledged adult certainly has its milestones: putting together your first IKEA bed frame, mastering the use of your oven, finally figuring out what the pre-wash cycle is on the washing machine. One of the biggest milestones in apartment adulthood? Fancying up your space for guests. Just as your mother had a set of towels you were inexplicably never allowed to use as a child, you now understand the concept of having some things that are for guests only.