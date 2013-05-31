Becoming a full-fledged adult certainly has its milestones: putting together your first IKEA bed frame, mastering the use of your oven, finally figuring out what the pre-wash cycle is on the washing machine. One of the biggest milestones in apartment adulthood? Fancying up your space for guests. Just as your mother had a set of towels you were inexplicably never allowed to use as a child, you now understand the concept of having some things that are for guests only.
The good news is you don't have to bust out the 800-thread-count sheets in order to make your visitors feel special — sometimes it can be something as simple as a pretty guest soap. Here, you'll find our picks for sudsers that are good enough to welcome your guests in style, and pretty enough to just sit in your bathroom, untouched. Click through to see the prettiest guest soaps to aid you in transitioning your place into a fully-primped pad.