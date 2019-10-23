Certain prints are so tried and true they can elevate your outfit without a second thought. Case in point: snake, in all its sly, slithery, sophisticated glory. The undertones of serpentine prints are decidedly neutral, so you'll be surprised how complementary they are to almost any look.
To prove our point, we've picked six of our favorite snake-print accessories from Macy’s, which you may have seen on our weekly Shopping Wednesdays IG Stories series. Incorporating reptilian prints into your daily wardrobe is astonishingly easy, so make this your easiest, most stylish move yet.