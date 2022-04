This At-Home Teeth Whitening System Rivals In-Office Treatments

A few weeks later, my custom trays arrived alongside vials of whitening and desensitizing gel . The kit also included very detailed instructions, which I reread at least four times before getting started. (Another important thing to note: Be sure to check with your dentist if the carbamide peroxide solution is suitable for your teeth. Also, don't use this whitening system if you're currently pregnant.) From there, I embarked on the first step: brushing and flossing, sans toothpaste to get my chompers squeaky clean before putting the trays on. Then I applied a "ribbon" of whitening gel to the inside of the trays — specifically, the ones that will make contact with the front of your teeth. (Pro tip: Do both trays first so you can put them on quickly without switching back and forth.) From there, I carefully slipped the top and bottom trays onto my teeth, trying my best to not smudge the gel onto my gums. (This can apparently enhance sensitivity.) The instructions say you can leave the whitening gel on for anywhere from 45 minutes to three hours; anything more than an hour sounded like a very long time, so I stuck to an hour for my sessions. (I did five — a little less than twice a week for three weeks — for this review.)