You'd think adding a rolling cart steals even more kitchen surface area from your small space...and it does. The secret is in the wheels. Step one: Head to West Elm, Wayfair, Amazon, or HomeGoods for all kinds of top-tier mobile storage. Step two: Fill your new buy to the brim with go-to goods. Step three: Roll it away. Voila! Ample wiggle room. Now you see it, now you don't.