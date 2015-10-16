6 Small-Space Decorating Rules You Should've Broken Yesterday

Anyone who lives in a small space can attest that it’s easy to feel like you’re doing it wrong. Is the furniture too big? Are patterns a poor choice? Should everything that isn’t essential be eliminated, Marie Kondo-style, so as to make strategic use of every square inch?
Rest easy: Not all of the prohibitive “rules” you've been hearing are true. Here, interior experts debunk six popular myths about diminutive dwelling decor. Good news: (almost) anything goes!
