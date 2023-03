4 Couples On Why They Sleep In Separate Bedrooms

Morgan and Kayla have lived together for all but a few months of their seven-year relationship (“we’re U-Haul lesbians ,” Morgan laughs). Those years were spent on friends’ couches and in various apartments as they tried to find a soft place to land after family turmoil shook up their lives.Then in 2021, the pair bought their own house, complete with an office for each of them. Some nights, Morgan, who works for an airline, sleeps on the living room couch of her office couch. Some nights, she sleeps in her bedroom with Kayla, but she worries — will her strange work schedule wake Kayla up? Some mornings, she has to be up by 2:30 a.m. and other nights, she doesn’t go to bed until near the same time. “I hate waking her up,” Morgan said. “Bless her heart. I’ve always been the one who enjoys sleeping by myself and having that space to just chill and relax by myself.”