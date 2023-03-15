4 Couples On Why They Sleep In Separate Bedrooms

Amy grew up believing that sleeping separately spelled doom in a relationship but when they and their partner, Nathaniel, couldn’t stop waking each other up, they decided to give it a shot. (“Also, I’m a neat freak,” Amy said. “And I wouldn’t say he’s messy, but his standards are not up to mine.”) Now, Amy and Nathaniel take turns on the living room futon and the plan to each have their own bedroom in their next apartment. And far from portending the end of their relationship, the sleeping arrangements seemed to have strengthened it. They bicker less and though Amy was worried they would be less intimate, the opposite has been true. “I think we have sex more now because we’re not waiting until the end of the day to do it,” Amy said. “You have to make more of an effort and it’s more of a priority.”