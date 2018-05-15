And so, bravely flying in the face of social convention, I decided to try a sleep divorce with my boyfriend, Ben. A little background: We've been together nine years and have lived together for two and a half, so we're used to sharing a bed. Nevertheless, we still complain (him, more than me) about each other's sleeping habits. He says I snore and flail about; I don't like that he gets up later than I do. So for a week, I waited until we were ready to fall asleep each night, then took myself off to the single bed in the spare room. (FYI, I'm totally aware how incredibly lucky we are to have a spare room, rather than one of us having to decamp to the couch for a week. My brother just moved out and we decided to take the hit in rent, rather than getting a new roommate.)