We got pretty fancy with our hair during the holidays. So, now that the season of sparkle is over, it would be kind of depressing to just stop making magic with our tresses. But, honestly? We're not exactly dying to spend more time on braided updos and other things that make our arms tired. So, what's a girl to do? Hair pro Michael Dueñas, as per usual, had a solution. Rather than making things more complicated than they have to be, he showed us a gorgeous way to get shiny, fancy hair without any of the hassle. This sleek, slicked-back 'do is our new favorite January style. It's great for anything from a pixie to a shoulder-length bob. Check out the tutorial, and let us know what you think.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement