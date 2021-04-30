We Nabbed You 25% Off These Luxe Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts

Investing in an expensive beauty routine felt a little extra in the midst of the never-before-seen pandemic — but buyer's remorse is officially so 2020, we might even say 2000 and late. For spring 2021, we have legitimate reasons to spend a pretty penny on fancy serums for ourselves, snag a luxe gift set for mom, and explore the vast treasures of the oldie but goodie premium beauty hub, SkinStore. Like many avid fans of all things glam, we've known about LookFantasic's little sister site for a while now, but we think SkinStore deserves a few more flowers added to its opulent bouquet. This online boutique offers a plethora of dermatologist-created and recommended products, gives well-researched skincare advice, and best of all, has tons of deals on high-price buys. In fact, we scored our very own exclusive promo code for 25% off all Mother's Day gifts from now until May 9 — scroll on for more discount deets and get the inside scoop on all of SkinStore's top-bought products.
What's The Deal?
From now until May 9, take 25% off all Mother's Day gifts with our exclusive promo code R29. What counts as a Mother's Day gift? We're glad you asked. Pick from any of the 400+ products listed under this specific Mother's Day gift list and run free with your R29-readers-only voucher (even if it means carting a few gifts for yourself). Just after one glance we've got our eyes on Molton Brown bath gel sets, Perricone MD skincare kits, Beautyblender sets, and more, but the choice is yours.
What Is SkinStore?
This online retailer entered the market back in 1997 only a year after its European sibling beauty boutique, LookFantastic, debuted as one of the first virtual beauty UK storefronts in 1996. While the main franchise is all about tracking the latest beauty trends and supplying over 12,000 brands to the masses, SkinStore is your smaller-scale (although we still consider 3,000 brands impressive) digital dermatologist. TLDR; if you're looking to stock up your makeup bag and throw in a few moisturizers, head over to LookFantastic, but if you want to take a deep dive into the expansive world of skincare, SkinStore is the way to go.
What Are The Best Mother's Day Gifts?
Both SkinStore and LookFantastic are praised for their massive selection of competitively-priced cosmetic brands — after a recent re-examine, we realized just how many marked down high-end products SkinStore has tucked away in its virtual aisles. But, according to the R29 Shopping Team's resident Beauty and Wellness Editor, Karina Hoshikawa, the best brands on offer for Mother's Day 2021 are Wander Beauty, Bloomeffects, and No. 7. Head on over to this online skincare haven now to dig up deals on the most coveted products, but of course, don’t forget to use our 25% off checkout code for that extra cherry on top.
