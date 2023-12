As we become more invested in the environment, beauty brands are phasing out unnecessary packaging and making smarter choices when it comes to sourcing natural ingredients. Plenty of companies are ditching single-use sheet masks containing plastic for cotton alternatives, which are said to be biodegradable. But this might not always be better. Jen Novakovich, environmentalist, cosmetic chemist and director of The Eco Well , previously told R29 : "When waste ends up in landfill, it doesn't matter whether it is biodegradable or not." This is because the right process is needed to break down a material, and research claims that landfill might not always provide the correct conditions. That means the "eco-friendly" face mask you threw away could be sitting there for a long time. A tub or tube of product (which you'll get a number of uses from) might be better for the environment, particularly if the packaging is recyclable or refillable