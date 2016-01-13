At the other end of the spectrum, we all have that friend who only uses Cetaphil and has skin clearer than Cate Blanchett's. Well, lucky her — it's her genes. "Some people are just born with smaller pores, no acne, and have a good balance," says Dr. Colbert. "Their skin isn't easily irritable and is lower maintenance." Dr. Schlessinger adds: "Everyone’s skin is different, but chances are their great skin won’t last long if all they’re using is soap and water. Regular cleansing is a good start, but it’s important to replenish any lost hydration with a moisturizer and protect your skin from sun damage with sunscreen."



So how low can you go? "For the person with normal skin — which means that there's not too much oil production, there's not too much dryness, they don't battle acne on a daily basis or have persistent redness on their cheeks — a good regimen includes an exfoliating cleanser, antioxidant cream, followed by sunscreen in the morning. At night, a cleanser followed by a retinol product and moisturizer," says Dr. Lain. "I try and limit the regimens to three steps in the morning and three steps at night."



Dr. Schlessinger says that somewhere in the middle is the skin-care sweet spot. "Minimal is fine, but as you age you’ll likely want to add in things like antioxidant serums, anti-wrinkle treatments, and brightening creams," he says. Dr. Marmur also advocates for situational skin care. “I don’t think people should get stuck in either [the maximal or the minimal] rut,” she says. “Sometimes you’re a minimalist — you’re on a tropical vacation, the weather is humid and wonderful, and your skin can breathe.” Then, you might go with only a gentle cleanser and sunscreen. But in winter, or if you're stressed, your skin can become super-dehydrated or irritated and you may need to up your product game.



Bottom line: Your skin-care regimen should contain whatever number of products works for you (except that you should always, always wear sunscreen). This is one of the biggest reasons for (and benefits of) finally making that derm appointment. "I don't like to blanket skin-care suggestions," says Dr. Colbert. "A skin-care approach has to be personalized to your needs and skin type." Dr. Schlessinger adds: "Someone in their 20s isn’t going to have the same skin concerns as someone in their 50s. By taking into account what you wish to address and how much time you’re willing to spend each day on your skin, you can develop a skin-care routine that best fits those needs."