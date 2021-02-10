7:15 a.m. — I guess now is a good time to talk more about updates since my last MD? In my previous MD, I had left this job to be an office assistant at our town's chamber of commerce, and you all were not shy of telling me how you felt about how I spent my money. I definitely went a little wild with my latte spending mostly because at my ski area job, I don't have the ability to drive to work or go get nice coffee. So I was just really enjoying the freedom! I got asked to come back to this job after my previous boss (the reason I left) left and I got asked to fill her place. I am SO much happier here than I was when my old boss was here. Also, E. and I are officially back together (obviously) and moved into a new apartment in April. It is so much nicer being in a true one bedroom than a studio! My co-manager and I get along SO well and it is much easier being here than it was previously.