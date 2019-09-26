7:30 p.m. — I chat with E. for a bit and update my list of things I need to bring back home with me. I'm planning on going at the end of October and I want to do the drive all in one shot, which is about 15 hours. I've done it before and I like driving so it shouldn't be too bad. My cat is coming with me and she hates the car for the first two hours and then she's fine and usually sleeps on my lap or sits on the dash. I am a huge list-maker and have a whole spreadsheet broken up into categories of clothes to bring and what I need to do when I'm there. I even have a category of the items that need to be next to me during my drive. Lists just make me feel less anxious about everything.