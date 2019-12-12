As Black women, we constantly face a myriad of hurdles and the word “no” is often heard quite a bit. Social media is a huge component to being able to have such a large reach, especially as it relates to being seen by our peers. We are very strict on how we curate our images and messages to our supporters. We make sure that the images and stories we put out are inspirational, confident, strong, and with intention. With that being said, the down side to that sometimes means that people don’t realize that we struggle sometimes, that we need support so we try to show moments that are raw and real.