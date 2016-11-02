The $8 Cleanser Our Editors Hoard From The Beauty Closet

The first time I ever tried a micellar cleanser, I had no idea what it was. A water that takes off your long-wear makeup? I'm good. I'll stick to my professional-strength remover, thank you very much.
Well, I can't tell you how wrong I was. Micellar water is professional-strength remover, thanks to the tiny micelles in the formula that suck up oil, dirt, and makeup like a mini Pac-Man. I now use it every day (so does my coworker Maria), and my skin is clearer than ever. Unlike other soapy cleansers, this one keeps my face balanced — not too dry and not too oily — for ultimate skin nirvana.
And the rest of the beauty team is in on it, too. Five of us recently admitted to hoarding bottles of this stuff from the beauty closet. That's because it's effective, but doesn't have any of the bells and whistles (fragrance, oils, etc) that irritate our faces or leave us feeling less-than-fresh. And the best part? It costs less than a Shake Shack burger — and, luckily for our hoarding habits, it keeps a lot longer.
Simple Cleansing Micellar Water, $7.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
