5 Effortless Nail Trends to Try in 2025, According to Kathleen Lights

While the trends may be more muted this year, Fuentes is ready to be even more bold in her personal life. Ahead of her 33rd birthday, the Aquarian is entering her Yes era. “I’ve struggled personally with anxiety for a long time, but I am slowly but surely getting comfortable with the uncomfortable,” Fuentes says. “I’m shifting my mindset on being okay with sitting with my fears, but moving past them. I’m still a work in progress (aren’t we all?), and I’ll forever be on a path of self-discovery.”