Simone Rocha is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with. Still only 26, her collections are as considered and fully conceived as those of designers twice her age. This season, Rocha declared the West of Ireland, Connemara, to be exact, as the inspirational point of origin for her collection, citing sheep, gorse, moss, and rock as buzzwords in the production notes.
Not that those natural elements were all that easy to detect. With embroidered plastic swing coats; thick tulle, full-skirted cocktail dresses laced with pearls; and metallic crochet separates dominating the runway, there was clearly a lot else happening here. The ‘50s silhouette felt the same as what we saw last season but the look felt tougher, slightly more masculine, and the accessories a little more adult. We were personally very taken with the boxy, forest-green handbags on show. We can only imagine what direction this exciting designer will go to next — and we can't wait to find out.