Psst, These Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets Are Under $100 With An R29-Exclusive Discount

Mercedes Viera
It's time for everyone's favorite spring cleaning chore: swapping those ultra-cozy sheets with cooling ones — or if you're anything like me, swapping slightly-less-cooling sheets for ultra-cooling ones. And lucky for us, Sijo has made that choice of sheets an extremely easy one. The brand, best known for its sustainably made eucalyptus sheets, has given Refinery29 readers a super-exclusive discount. Starting today, use promo code SIJOXR29 to get 20% off sitewide. If this deal sounds especially enticing, we'd recommend adding your favorites to cart because you only have until April 9 to take advantage of it.
AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheet Set, $110 $88

Sijo
Airyweight Eucalyptus Sheet Set
$88.00$110.00
Sijo
Made from eucalyptus fibers, the AiryWeight sheets are exactly what you would expect from the name — lightweight, hypoallergenic, anti-microbial, cooling, and ultra-soft. This set includes a fitted sheet, two standard pillowcases, and an optional flat sheet (for an extra $100).
AiryWeight Eucalyptus Duvet Cover, $135 $108

Sijo
Airyweight Eucalyptus Duvet Cover
$108.00$135.00
Sijo
Made from the same eucalyptus material as the sheet set, this cooling duvet cover is excellent for hot and sweaty sleepers — no matter the weather outside. Over 1,000 Sijo reviewers agree, saying "Since finding SIJO eucalyptus, sheets, and duvet, I have never had a better night's sleep in my life! I swear by this to everyone, if you are a hot sleeper, please give them a try. It is like sleeping on a whipped cream cloud!"
AiryWeight Eucalyptus Comforter, $195 $156

Sijo
Airyweight Eucalyptus Comforter
$156.00$195.00
Sijo
This comforter offers all the coziness you could ever want without the unbearable warmth. The hypoallergenic duvet insert is beloved by Sijo reviewers, rating it a nearly perfect 4.8 out of 5 stars and calling it "the perfect weight for a hot sleeper in all seasons."
LuxeWeave Linen Duvet Cover, $225 $180

Sijo
Luxeweave Linen Duvet Cover
$180.00$225.00
Sijo
Not a fan of ultra-cooling eucalyptus duvet covers? If you prefer a cozier option, Sijo's LuxeWeave Duvet Cover is the one for you. Made from 100% flax linen sourced in France, this duvet cover is stone-washed, so it's already extremely soft and breathable when it gets to you (and will only continue to get softer as you wash)!
SoftStretch Jogger Pants, $65 $52

Sijo
Softstretch Jogger Pants
$52.00$65.00
Sijo
Have you dreamed of wearing your cooling, luxuriously soft sheets instead of just sleeping on them? Well, Sijo has made that possible. Made from the same eucalyptus fabric as its AiryWeight sheets, these joggers are just as cool, soft, and hypoallergenic.
CloudSupport Pillow, $110 $88

Sijo
Cloudsupport Pillow
$88.00$110.00
Sijo
This medium-support pillow is made from Talalay latex, which is a material that's both soft and supportive. The shell is made from a Sijo Clima fiber blend fill (temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking) and Tencel lyocell (cooling, soft, and hypoallergenic).
TempTune Mattress Pad, $175 $140

Sijo
Temptune Mattress Pad
$140.00$175.00
Sijo
This mattress pad is made from Sijo's very own unique blend of sustainable fibers, and it's designed to absorb and distribute excess body heat — either cooling you when it's hot or warming you when it's cold. With a near-perfect rating, reviewers say it's "worth every penny if you're sensitive to temperatures."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

