9 Celebrity Styles That Will Convince You To Chop Off All Your Hair

If you've been considering a major chop, summer is the perfect time to finally commit. Whether your hair is naturally curly, chemically permed, or regularly heat styled, a look that falls above your shoulders significantly cuts down on styling time (a real benefit when vacation season hits).
And the belief that a short style limits your styling options? That's totally false. You can stretch your short 'do straight, or slick your strands into finger waves or coils for more of a wet look. There's also versatility when it comes to the many cuts you can choose: The pixie (think: Halle Berry circa 2001) is a classic. There's the short bob, which is truly timeless. Or, you could go to your local barbershop for a fade.
Ultimately, the perks of rocking a shorter look far outweigh any cons. Just think of all the time you'll save getting ready each morning. Then, when you get an itch for longer hair, you can add inches with bundles or braids.
If you're still feeling anxious about taking the shears to your hair, we rounded up some celebrity inspiration to get the wheels turning. Ahead, find nine chic looks that prove short hair slays.