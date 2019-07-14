9 Celebrity Styles That Will Convince You To Chop Off All Your Hair

And the belief that a short style limits your styling options? That's totally false. You can stretch your short 'do straight, or slick your strands into finger waves or coils for more of a wet look. There's also versatility when it comes to the many cuts you can choose: The pixie (think: Halle Berry circa 2001) is a classic. There's the short bob, which is truly timeless. Or, you could go to your local barbershop for a fade.